David Foster opened up about becoming a dad again, 36 years after his last child was born.

The 72-year-old music producer welcomed his first and only son, 20-month-old Rennie, last February with wife, Katharine McPhee, 38. While having a baby in his 70s was “not something” the Canadian musician and composer saw coming, he hasn’t “regretted a single day of it,” Foster told People in a new interview, published Thursday.

“I’ve loved every single day,” he told the publication during the joint interview with McPhee.

“It’s the standard thing of like, ‘Oh, well, you were so young when you had your children, and you were working day and night, you never saw them.’ And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my [older] kids. I was just working a lot,” he said. “Even though I’m working a lot now, I’ll cancel anything just to hang with him. It’s just different.”

Foster has been married four times and is a dad to five daughters- Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36. As for McPhee, she became a first-time mom when the couple welcomed Rennie. Although the singer-songwriter knew there were “no guarantees” that she’d have a baby with Foster, she always “hoped” she would, McPhee told People.

While the two are aware that their 34-year age gap makes them “an unconventional couple,” they don’t feel that way when it comes to the special bond they share together.

Foster specifically recalled noticing a “big age difference” look and feel “normal” when he first began working with Céline Dion and her late husband, René Angélil, something he’s kept in mind when it comes to his own relationship.

“I think we’re over that hump now with five years of being together,” he shared, “and hopefully people just start looking like we belong together because we feel like we do.”

“Even if they don’t, we don’t care,” McPhee added. “We just love our history, how we met and where we are now. Sometimes we look at each other like, ‘This is so wild that we’re together.’”

The couple first crossed paths back in 2006 on the set of “American Idol”. At the time, Foster was a mentor on the show’s fifth season where McPhee competed as a contestant. The two “stayed friends through all these years,” McPhee raved about her longtime relationship with Foster, which eventually turned romantic before they wed in June 2019.