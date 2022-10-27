Adele already has plans for what’s next in her life, after her rescheduled Las Vegas residency kicks off next month.

The highly acclaimed singer-songwriter aspires to enrol in university to study something she’s always been passionate about.

“After Vegas I want to get a degree in English literature,” Adele said during a Q&A session with fans in Los Angeles on Monday.

“If I hadn’t made it singing, I think I would be an English lit teacher,” she added.

Last year, during her ITV special “An Audience with Adele”, the “Easy on Me” singer emotionally reunited with her former English teacher, Ms. McDonald, who was responsible for the musician’s interest in literature, something that Adele said has changed her life.

“I definitely think I use my passion for English lit in what I do,” she continued. “I wish I’d gone to university and had that experience, but I will do it online with a tutor. That’s my plan for 2025, just to get the qualification.”