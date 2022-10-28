King Charles is replacing Prince Harry to be the next Captain General of the Royal Marines, it’s been confirmed.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement on Friday to mark the 358th anniversary of the Corps of Royal Marines, which were formed on 28th October 1664 during the reign of King Charles II.

“I feel greatly honoured to become part of the Corps Family and very much look forward to meeting many of you in the near future. In the meantime, this comes with my heartfelt and special wishes for a very happy 358th birthday.” Per Mare, Per Terramhttps://t.co/rjDj8cgzt9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 28, 2022

Charles, who served in the Royal Navy from 1971 to 1976, said in a statement, “It is the greatest possible pleasure to assume the role of your Captain General. I am exceptionally proud to follow in the footsteps of so many members of my family over the last three and a half centuries, all of whom held the role with a deep sense of admiration.

“The Royal Marines have a distinguished and unparalleled history, both on land and at sea. I draw immense inspiration from your courage, determination, self-discipline and a remarkable capacity to endure in the most extreme environments.”

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak Takes Over As U.K. Prime Minister After Meeting With King Charles III

He continued, “I feel greatly honoured to become part of the Corps Family and very much look forward to meeting many of you in the near future. In the meantime, this comes with my heartfelt and special wishes for a very happy 358th birthday.

“Per Mare, Per Terram,” the royal concluded.

READ MORE: King Charles And Camilla Send Birthday Cards To U.K. Citizens Celebrating Milestone Birthdays

Harry previously held the title until February 2021 after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in March 2020 and he was stripped of his military titles.

The announcement comes a day after the Duke of Sussex, who now lives in California with Meghan and their two kids — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — revealed details of his upcoming bombshell memoir.

He’ll be releasing Spare on Jan. 10, 2023. See more in the clip below.