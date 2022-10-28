Megan Fox can’t get enough of Machine Gun Kelly.

MGK shared some snaps of himself posing at the Time100 Gala this week, and Fox made it quite clear how she feels about him in the comments section.

The actress wrote: “Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.”

Fox shares three children — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6 — with her ex-husband Brain Austin Green, while Kelly shares a 13-year-old daughter, Casie, with his ex Emma Cannon.

Fox and Kelly are currently planning their wedding after getting engaged back in January.

A source recently told Us Weekly of their alleged up and down relationship, “Megan and MGK haven’t set a date yet but they’re secretly planning their wedding. They’re working on it and also working hard on themselves.”

“They’ve worked on their problems and worked really hard to get to the place where they are today. It’s still a struggle at times and they tend to have a lot of ups and downs,” they continued.

“He is making a lot of effort to be more mature. He’s not always easy to deal with. He still has this teenage side to him.”