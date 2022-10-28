Click to share this via email

“There is no one else.”

On Friday, BTS singer Jin debuted his highly anticipated new solo single “The Astronaut”, which he co-wrote with Coldplay.

The emotional pop track features the English lyrics in the chorus, “When I’m with you/ There is no one else/ I get heaven to myself.”

Coldplay’s Chris Martin can also be heard harmonizing with Jin at points in the song.

Jin also released the music video for the song, which opens with the singer as an alien sitting in the desert, staring at a crashed flying saucer.

He is also seen walking through a very suburban looking life, before getting a glimpse of the cosmos as he watches the UFO lift off the ground and fly into space.

“The Astronaut” follows Jin’s previous solo singles, including “Awake” and “Epiphany”.

BTS collaborated with Coldplay on the single “My Universe”, which debuted on top of the Billboard Hot 100 lat year.