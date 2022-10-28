18 May 2022, Hamburg: Director Quentin Tarantino speaks during his appearance. The OMR digital festival in Hamburg focuses on a combination of trade fair, workshops and party.

Quentin Tarantino denied Kanye West’s claim that he and Jamie Foxx “stole” one of the rapper’s ideas for their 2012 film “Django Unchained”.

However, the director did admit that he discussed a slave-themed video for West’s song “Gold Digger” while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday night.

In a previous interview with Piers Morgan, West claimed that he pitched a similar idea to the concept of Tarantino’s film back when the two brainstormed ideas together for West’s “Gold Digger” music video, which features Foxx. The Donda artist released the official music video in 2009, four years after the song came out, without any footage of his original idea. Instead, the clip is a montage of Foxx and West dancing with numerous pin-up models.

READ MORE: Kanye West Says He Lost $2 Billion In A Single Day Due To Antisemitic Statements

Tarantino, who won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for the 2012 film, dismissed West’s allegations when host Jimmy Kimmel asked if there’s any truth to the rapper’s claim.

“There’s not truth to the idea that Kanye West came up with the idea of ‘Django’ and then he told that to me, and I go, ‘Hey, wow, that’s a really great idea. Let me take Kanye’s idea and make ‘Django Unchained’ out of it.’ That didn’t happen,” the directer said, noting that he “had the idea for ‘Django’ for a while” before he ever met West.

READ MORE: Quentin Tarantino Is A Huge ‘Peppa Pig’ Fan: ‘The Greatest British Import Of This Decade’; Reveals First Film His Son Ever Watched

“He wanted to do a giant movie version of The College Dropout [West’s debut studio album] the way he did the album – so he wanted to get big directors to do different tracks from the album and then release [them] as movies based on each of the different tracks,” Tarantino explained.

“We used it as an excuse to meet each other and so we met each other,” he continued. “We had a really good time.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Poses With Hailey Bieber Following Ex-Husband Kanye West’s Attack On The Model

“He did have an idea for a video. I do think it was for the ‘Gold Digger’ video, that he would be a slave,” Tarantino recalled. “The whole thing was the slave narrative where he’s a slave and he’s singing ‘Gold Digger’… It was a really, really funny idea.”

The “Pulp Fiction” director said West’s music video idea was “meant to be iconic” but was ultimately pushed back partly due to “no expenses spared” for the project.

“But I wish he had done it. It sounded really cool,” he said. “Anyway, that’s what he’s referring to.”