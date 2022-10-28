We could be getting a Millie Bobby Brown and Mariah Carey team-up.

On Thursday, the “Stranger Things” star was on “The Tonight Show”, and host Jimmy Fallon asked about her unlikely friendship with the pop superstar.

As Brown explained, the two ended up meeting thanks to how much Carey’s son loves her character in “Enola Holmes”.

“We connected,” the actress said, adding that they texted and spoke to each other over the phone that very day and that she calls the singer “Mimi.”

“I’ll just go over and we’ll sing together,” Brown said, adding that they even got to sing together in Carey’s studio.

Asked whether that could mean a collaboration is on the way, Brown teased, “Potentially, I don’t know,” before adding that Carey is “the most talented singer ever.”

“This is the biggest scoop I’ve ever gotten on ‘The Tonight Show.’ I would buy that in two seconds,” Fallon joked.

Carey also attended the “Enola Holmes 2” premiere on Thursday night, posing for a photo with her new bestie.