Anne Hathaway is condemning antisemitism amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Kanye West.

Hathaway and her co-star Jeremy Strong have been promoting their powerful new movie “Armageddon Time”, about a Jewish-American family and the antisemitism they’ve endured.

Sitting down with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, Hathaway is asked about the film resulting in people having an honest conversation about such a topic, especially with the controversy surrounding West’s ongoing anti-Semitic posts at the moment.

As Patel questions how important it is to take responsibility for your social media posts, Hathaway replies: “It’s very important to take it seriously and I’m sorry, I’m just upset about what happened,” she adds, looking away from the camera.

Hathaway continues, “It just underscores the idea that people who try to brush it off or try to say it’s not happening is the thing that makes it exist, and if you don’t talk about it, it doesn’t exist, which is a cognitive dissonance that really must be so uncomfortable, to be in that kind of a pretzel. But actually, we do need to talk about this.

“What we’re talking about are not concepts, we’re talking about people’s lives and we have to talk about these things because if we don’t talk about them how are we going to get through them? What hope do we have?”

The actress’ latest flick, which received a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival back in May, is “a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American Dream,” a synopsis confirms.

Hathaway’s comments come after numerous brands and businesses cut ties with West as he continues to make antisemitic comments, with him revealing on social media that he lost $2 billion in a day amid the controversy.