Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are no more.

On Friday, after weeks of public speculation, Brady shared the news on his Instagram Story that he and his wife of 13 years have gotten divorced.

In the post, the football player revealed that more than just filing for a divorce, it has already been finalized.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” he wrote. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Brady added of the decision to end their marriage, “Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Bündchen also shared her own message on her Instagram Story, writing, “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Both Bündchen and Brady also asked for privacy as they deal with this difficult personal time.

TMZ originally broke the story, and had previously reported that the couple’s lawyers were working out a settlement throughout much of October before finally reaching an agreement on custody of their kids and dividing their property.

Details of the settlement were also filed with the court, but will remain confidential.

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2009, share two children. Brady also has a third child with ex Bridget Moynahan.