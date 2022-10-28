It’s good news for Shania Twain fans.

The Canadian singer just announced she’ll be releasing her brand new album, Queen of Me, on February 3, 2023 — marking her first record since 2017.

To celebrate the release, Twain has confirmed she will also embark on a global 49-date “Queen of Me Tour”.

Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining the country crooner on select dates throughout the tour.

Right now, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin – and this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) October 28, 2022

I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I’m ready to be on the road again… This one's gonna be a big party – no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!! pic.twitter.com/NxOIw3ILZa — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) October 28, 2022

The shows will kick off on April 28 at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA, before making stops across North America and Europe in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin and more, and wrapping up on September 26 at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, U.K.

One dollar of every ticket purchased for the “Queen of Me Tour” will be donated to Twain’s charity SKC, helping promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship.

Twain’s news comes after she dropped her first song since 2017, “Waking Up Dreaming”, in September.

The single served as the musician’s first release with her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.