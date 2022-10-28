Charlie Puth regularly listens to Celine Dion’s music, but when you’d least expect it.

Chatting to ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, Puth reveals how he listens to the Canadian hitmaker’s classic track “All By Myself” when he hits the gym.

Puth explains, “When I’m working out, what do I listen to? I listen to the opposite music.

“In every scenario, for instance, when I go to bed, I’m listening to Memphis, Tennessee, trap music… that’s what I listened to last night.

“When I work out I listen to Celine Dion’s ‘All By Myself’,” he adds, as Patel questions: “You’re kidding?”

Puth insists, “I’m not. And I’m going to do a little workout after this, too. And I will listen to that.

“There’s just something about the juxtaposition that I love, every scenario, too, when there’s turbulence on an airplane, and you should be listening to like Sade or like [calm] I’m usually listening to like Megadeth or Metallica.”

The hitmaker laughs, “I get a weird high.”

Puth has been busy promoting his new album Charlie, which was a huge success around the world when it was released earlier this month.