Katy Perry is poking fun at herself.

The “Wide Awake” singer decided to market her extended “PLAY” Las Vegas residency show on TikTok by sharing a hilarious clip of a mishap she previously had onstage, seemingly involving eyelash glue. She then shared the video to Instagram as well, where she addressed the sticky situation.

In the caption of the clip, which sees one of Perry’s eyes shut closed and unable to open, she calls the incident her “broken doll eye party trick.” She encouraged fans to come check out her, rather debatable, creepy party trick in real life when she returns to the Vegas stage next year.

Perry also threw in a pun while editing the video as the words, “When you see new PLAY 2023 dates,” appear overtop the clip.

Elsewhere, Perry said “the show’s set list is a fun [ride] through memory lane… going all the way back to 2008,” a music era that includes her hits “I Kissed a Girl”, “Waking Up In Vegas” and “Hot n Cold”, among others.

“This show is a nonstop party,” she added, nodding to another one of her party tricks — pouring beer out of her breasts.

Watch Perry’s viral eye moment unfold on stage in the clip above.