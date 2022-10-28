Taylor Swift explains how a dream “Les Misérables” movie screen test turned into a “nightmare” as she appears on Friday’s “Graham Norton Show”.

The singer, who is currently enjoying huge success around the world with her latest album Midnights, is a guest on the show alongside Eddie Redmayne, who starred in the 2012 musical as Marius.

Swift tells Norton, “Basically I was up for two roles. I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Éponine, so it was established I was there for a good time but not for a long time. I wasn’t going to get the role.

“But, they asked if I would like to go to London to do a screen test with Eddie, who is one of my favourite actors, and I thought, ‘This isn’t an experience I am going to get again in my life,’ so I said yes.”

READ MORE: New Taylor Swift Song Praised As Anthem For Those Suffering From Miscarriage

Swift continues, “When I got there they put me in full 19th-century street urchin costume and told me they were going to paint my teeth brown and I was like, ‘You are going to do that after I meet Eddie Redmayne, right?’

“But no, they made me look like death and it became a nightmare. When I met Eddie I didn’t open my mouth to speak!”

Redmayne also has an embarrassing memory of the screen test, insisting: “I thought we would just be singing off each other — I didn’t know we would be in each other’s arms.

“My overriding memory of it is that I had pizza and garlic dough balls beforehand and all I could think about was my garlic breath while Taylor was dying in my arms and I was trying to show emotion,” he adds.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Removes The Word ‘Fat’ From ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video After Backlash

Swift ended up losing the role of Éponine to then-newcomer Samantha Barks.

Elsewhere in the chat, Swift talks about nabbing the most-streamed album on Spotify title in a single day with Midnights.

“I am thrilled,” Swift says, joking: “But, I do think it’s a little accusatory when people say I broke Spotify. It was my gorgeous fans that broke Spotify!”