Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Travis Barker is really into his wife’s feet.

In an Instagram post promoting his Barker Wellness brand, the Blink-182 drummer shared photos of wife Kourtney Kardashian and her toes.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Buy Conan O’Brien’s California Home For $14.5 Million

“My wife @kourtneykardash has angel 👼 feet,” he wrote in the caption.

One of the photos shows only Kardashian’s legs and foot, posing with a bottle of body oil. In another picture, the reality star poses in a bathtub.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Celebrate Engagement Anniversary By Recreating Proposal

The subject of Barker’s love for his wife’s feet has been brought up before, including in an interview with Khloé Kardashian on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

When host Amanda Hirsch asked, is “there a foot fetish there” between Barker and Kourtney, her sister said, “Looks like it.”

She continued, “I mean, I’m not in the bedroom with them. Believe it or not, but I’m not like Mr. Deeds popping on up, but it looks like there’s a foot thing going on.”