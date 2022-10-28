Events in a small town are spinning out of control.

This week, the trailer dropped for the new action triller “Savage Salvation”, starring Robert De Niro, Jack Huston and John Malkovich.

READ MORE: Robert De Niro Says He’s ‘Not Not A Fan’ Of Taylor Swift, Praises Jennifer Lopez

“Sheriff Church (Robert De Niro) and Detective Zeppelin strive to keep the peace in their rough town, where residents’ only two interests are the church or oxycodone,” the official description reads. “Newly engaged Shelby John (Jack Huston) and Ruby Red want a fresh start. They decide to have a family together and get clean, with the support of Peter, Ruby’s brother-in-law (John Malkovich).”

“However, Shelby discovers his beloved Ruby dead on their porch before she could fulfill her final wish: to be baptized in the river and washed away from her past sins. Filled with fiery rage, Shelby embarks on a vengeful killing spree to right all the wrong done to Ruby by every link in the drug dealing chain. Armed with nothing but adrenaline and a nail gun, Shelby picks off dealers and junkies one by one until he gets to the top.”

READ MORE: Aubrey Plaza Freaked Out Robert De Niro On ‘Dirty Grandpa’ Set: ‘I Was Acting Totally Insane’

The synopsis adds, “Sheriff Church and Detective Zeppelin must race against the clock to put an end to Shelby’s vigilante justice before his fight with the crime lord Coyote (Quavo) turns the entire town into a bloodbath.”

De Niro most recently appeared in “Amsterdam”, and will next be seen in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

“Savage Salvation” opens in theatres and VOD on Dec. 2.