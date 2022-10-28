It’s no secret that Will Smith’s reputation has taken a big hit after he slapped presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards broadcast over the comedian’s “GI Jane” joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

However, one person who’s proven to have Smith’s back is boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

During a recent London screening of his upcoming film “Emancipation”, Smith revealed that Mayweather called him the day after the Oscars — and then continued to call for 10 consecutive days.

“I want to say something also about Floyd. So, we’ve met each other, we’ve seen each other around, but we weren’t, like, friends,” Smith said in video obtained by TMZ Sports.

“And, the day after the Oscars, for 10 days he called me every day,” Smith added.

“And, he was like, ‘Ay, you know you the champ, right? You good? You know you the champ, right? I want you to hear my voice say it,'” he continued.

“That was every day he called me… and it’s like, that’s my dude forever right there.”