Sam Heughan knows where to draw a line.

In his new memoir Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, the “Outlander” star opens up about the show’s creative team pushing him to go full frontal during a controversial scene.

The scene in question involved his character, Jamie Fraser, being sexually assaulted by Jonathan Randall, played by Tobias Menzies.

“This wasn’t a moment where I felt that being naked would add to the horror of what Jamie undergoes in that castle dungeon as a form of punishment, subjugation and humiliation,” Heughan writes, according to Insider.

“The c**k shot was unnecessary and did betray my trust in the creative team a bit,” he adds. “We don’t need to see the horror to imagine what the characters go through. Imagination is way more powerful.”

Heughan continued, “I pushed back, reasoning that nudity sexualized a horrific experience for my character, and it sparked quite a debate. Creative conversations are a feature of all productions, good art is made by questioning the truth and we all want to get it right.”

In the end, he and the team found a compromise, deciding to only show full frontal nudity in the aftermath of being assaulted, though even that shot was left “on the cutting room floor” before the episode went to air.

Heughan has previously opened up about filming nude and sex scenes, revealing on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast earlier this year that he was the person to have an intimacy coordinator brought on board.

“It’s important that everyone is protected, but also we find a way to explore these scenes and actually maybe get something more out of them,” he said.