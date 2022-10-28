Tegan and Sara have branched out from music into television with their new Prime Video series “High School”, inspired by the twins’ own experiences as teenagers, with real-life twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliland playing the TV versions of Tegan and Sara Quin.

Among the scenes in the series include the twins learning how to play the guitar riff for Smashing Pumpkins’ hit “Today”, and in a new podcast appearance with Pumpkins’ frontman William Patrick Corgan they reveal just how important his band was to them.

Speaking with Corgan on his “Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan” podcast, the duo opened up about the influence his band had on their development, both musically and emotionally, as teenagers.

“I actually feel like I’m having an out-of-body experience right now, because ‘Today’ changed my actual life,” Sara told Corgan. “Discovering ‘Siamese Dream’ and the Smashing Pumpkins saved my life. It was that moment that I hope every person gets in their life — if it’s music, if it’s f**king golf — I don’t care. There is the before you have heard that song and there is the after you have heard that song — and it totally changed my life.”

She continued, “I was 14 years old and a cute skater guy who totally had a crush on me… He gave me that album and I took it home and I just remember putting on ‘Today’ and being like, ‘I want to understand why this does what it does. I want to make this. I want to create this moment for other people.'”

Both Tegan and Sara became such massive fans, they explained, that they once slept overnight in the parking lot of a mall in order to get tickets for the band’s tour for the album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

“I became an absolutely massive Smashing Pumpkins fan, like a crazy, crazy fan,” Sara added. “They are my band — it’s mine.”