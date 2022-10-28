Murda Beatz, the producer behind Lil Baby’s recent spate of hits, is being recognized on the Billboard charts.

According to Billboard, the Canadian rap producer, DJ and songwriter (whose real name is Shane Lee Lindstrom) has nabbed his first No. 1 spot on the magazine’s Rap Producers chart (dated Oct. 29) due to his production work on three hits by Lil Baby: “California Breeze”, which hit No. 1 on the Hot RapSongs chart; “From Now On”, featuring Future, at No. 16; and “Double Down” at No. 20.

As Billboard points out, Murda Beatz has been one of rap’s top producers since 2016, having produced hits for the likes of French Montana, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott and SZA.

To date, as a producer Murda Beatz has has charted 39 songs in the Billboard Hot 100, including five top 10s and one No. 1, Drake’s “Nice for What”, which maintained the top spot for eight weeks in 2018.