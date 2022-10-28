Shelley Duvall is making a comeback, more than 20 years after her last movie role.

According to Deadline, the star of such big-screen hits as “The Shining” and “Nashville” has joined the cast of “The Forest Hills”, an indie horror-thriller from writer-director Scott Goldberg

Also starring Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez and Dee Wallace, the film is about “a disturbed man who is tormented by nightmarish visions, after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains.”

Duvall will play the mother of Rico (Mendez), the disturbed man at the centre of “The Forest Hills”.

“We are huge fans of ‘The Shining’ and it’s honestly one of my favourite horror movies of all time, up there with John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ and George A. Romero’s ‘Day of the Dead’ with the dark tones they delivered in their movies, along with perfect scores and elements that make them my personal favourites,” Goldberg said in a statement. “Shelley contributed to ‘The Shining’ being an absolute masterpiece by giving her all, and performing in a way that really showcased the fear and horror of a mother in isolation.”

During her heyday in the 1970s and ’80s, Duvall starred in such films as “McCabe and Mrs. Miller”, “Thieves Like Us”, “Annie Hall”, “Three Women”, “Time Bandits”, “Popeye” and “Roxanne”, and has won a Peabody Award, the Cannes Film Festival’s prize for Best Actress, two Emmy nominations and a BAFTA nomination.

In 2002, Duvall made her final film appearance in “Manna From Heaven”, starring alongside Louise Fletcher and Cloris Leachman, before announcing that she was retiring from acting.

In 2016, Duvall made a controversial appearance on “Dr. Phil”, revealing her struggles with mental health. “I’m very sick,” she said at the time, adding, “I need help.”

In a subsequent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Duvall admitted she regretted her “Dr. Phil” appearance, and appeared to agree with critics who blasted host Dr. Phil McGraw for allegedly exploiting her during a low point in her life.

“I found out the kind of person he is the hard way,” she told THR.