Now that Elon Musk has taken over Twitter in a deal worth a reported $44 billion, concerns are being shared that the controversial billionaire may ditch the social media platform’s guidelines on hate speech and unleash a hate-filled free for all. Meanwhile, there are also fears that Musk may reinstate the Twitter privileges of Donald Trump after the ex-president’s ban following the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot last year.

This is leading some celebrities to question their allegiance to the site.

In fact, The Hollywood Reporter is singling out a few who have already declared their intention to exit.

Among these is actor and director Ken Olin, who wrote, “I’m out of here.”

Hey all –

I’m out of here. No judgement.

Let’s keep the faith.

Let’s protect our democracy.

Let’s try to be kinder.

Let’s try to save the planet.

Let’s try to be more generous.

Let’s look to find peace in the world.

💙 — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 28, 2022

Those sentiments were echoed by Brian Koppleman, showrunner of “Billions”.

“Y’all’s, for real, come find me over on instagram and the tok. Gonna really try to take a breather from here for a minute or a month come deal close time,” he tweeted.

Then there’s Alex Winter of “Bill & Ted” franchise, who reportedly deleted his entire Twitter history and left a Linktree address after posting a meme that depicted Musk, Donald Trump and Kanye West as the Three Musketeers.

However, some celebs are taking the opposite approach, insisting that if Twitter stops regulating hate speech they’ll be on hand to fight back.

Such is the viewpoint of “Star Trek” icon George Takei, who wrote, “Twitter feels a little like America may feel if the Republicans take back Congress. All the crazies would immediately begin testing the awful limits of how far they can push things.”

Takei then declared, “I’m not going anywhere,” adding, “We need each other’s voices and strength, and I’ve never shied from a fight. When Twitler and the other deplorable are let back on her, I’ll be more than a thorn in their side.”

Meanwhile, director Rob Reiner pointed out that with democracy hanging in the balance as the crucial midterm elections approach, “now is not the team to leave Twitter.”

Meanwhile, “Sopranos” actor and E Street Band guitarist “Little Steven” Van Zandt issued a not-so-veiled threat to Musk about the consequences of reinstating Trump’s Twitter account.