Liam Hemsworth took to Instagram on Saturday with some big news for fans of Netflix fantasy series “The Witcher”.

“As a ‘Witcher’ fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” wrote Hemsworth, revealing that he’d be stepping into the role inhabited by Henry Cavill for the show’s first three seasons.

READ MORE: ‘The Witcher’ Shares Humorous Blooper Reel

“Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” Hemsworth continued. “Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into ‘The Witcher’ world.”

Cavill responded by sharing his own Instagram post, confirming that he was exiting the show.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill wrote.

READ MORE: Henry Cavill Warns ‘The Witcher’ Fans Not To Toss Coins At Him: ‘I’ll Throw It Back’

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” he continued.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” Cavill concluded.