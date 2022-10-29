Mel B is getting married! In a Friday appearance on the U.K. talk show, “Celebrity Gogglebox”, the 47-year-old Spice Girls star revealed that her boyfriend of three years, hairstylist Rory McPhee, popped the question.

Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, divulged the details of the romantic moment after comedian Ruby Wax asked her about the recent engagement.

“He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,'” “The Masked: Singer Australia” judge said of the proposal, which happened while she and McPhee were on vacation in Berskhire.

She continued, “There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers.”

McPhee, 36, who worked with Brown on this season of the singing competition series, often posts the hairstyles he gives his now-fiancée on his Instagram account.

ET has reached out to Brown’s rep for comment.

This will be the third wedding for the “Spice Up Your Life” singer. Brown was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000, and shares a 23-year-old daughter, Phoenix Chi, with the dance pro. She was also married to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017, and together they share custody of daughter Madison, 10.

Brown is also mom to 15-year-old Angel Iris, who she shares with ex, Eddie Murphy.

While Brown has kept her romance with McPhee largely under wraps, she hinted at the relationship in a 2020 interview with The Guardian, telling the outlet, “I’m with someone who’s very kind. Very, very kind. And more than anything we’re really good friends from way back.”

