Madison Prewett is a married woman! On Saturday, the “Bachelor” alum married Grant Troutt, less than three months after they announced their engagement.

The pair tied the knot in Dallas, Texas at Troutt’s parents’ home, with Prewett wearing a custom NARDOS gown and Troutt looking dapper in a traditional black tux.

Madison Prewett/Instagram

According to People, the couple said their “I dos” in front of 400 friends and family. Bachelor Nation stars, Kelly Flanagan, Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller were also in attendance. Prior to their nuptials, Prewett hosted a bridal brunch. On Friday, the couple held their rehearsal dinner.

Prewett and Troutt went public with their relationship in May after five months of dating. At the time, Prewett, who fans first met on Peter Weber‘s season of “The Bachelor”, gushed that Troutt is “so full of passion and purpose and joy.”

“You are my best friend. My favourite hello. My hardest goodbye. There’s nobody else in the world like you,” she wrote in part. “Let’s keep dreaming, vibing, serving, and loving.”