Paul Bettany will be re-entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe by headlining a new series for Disney+.

Deadline is reporting a new spin-off of “WandaVision” is in development, in which Bettany will reprise the role of Vision.

According to sources, the potential series — which has the working title “Vision Quest” — will focus on Vision attempting to regain both his memory and his humanity, with the possibility that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) could appear.

READ MORE: Paul Bettany Admits One Of His Kids Labelled Him As The ‘Worst Avenger’ On His Disney+ Account: ‘They Torture Me’

If “Vision Quest” is picked up to series, it will be the second spin-off of “WandaVision”, following Disney+ greenlighting “Agatha: House of Harkness”, which will feature Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as sorceress Agatha Harkness.

The new spinoff is being unofficially referred to by some as the White Vision project after the most recent on-screen version of the character. Introduced at the end of Episode 8 of WandaVision, White Vision was created by S.W.O.R.D. by rebuilding and reactivating Vision’s body and sent on a mission to destroy Wanda and her “Conditional” Vision.

In a 2021 interview with Deadline, Bettany said that the door was open for Vision to return to the MCU.

READ MORE: Paul Bettany Isn’t Sure How ‘Kooky’ ‘WandaVision’ Became So Popular: ‘It’s Been Extraordinary’

“It was a beautiful culmination for all these things Lizzie and I have done together,” he said.

“We really found a lane for ourselves, and this was different in tone from those movies,” he added. “But you never know with Marvel, whether you’re done, or not. So I don’t want to call it the end yet.”