Bill Nighy is sharing his thoughts on death in a new interview.

The actor, 72, plays a bureaucrat facing a fatal illness in his new movie, “Living”.

While speaking with The Guardian, the British star revealed what he’d do if he had just six months to live.

“I’d want to spend time with my family,” said Nighy. “I might go somewhere distant and beautiful for a bit. But that would be worrying in case you started to, y’know, need some healthcare.”

He continued, “I’d probably want to do it myself, rather than dwindle away in pain.”

Nighy once said he thought about death 12 times a day, however, it seems that he actually considers his demise a lot more regularly.

“That was quite a modest assessment,” he confessed. “It’s probably more like 35.”