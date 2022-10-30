Justin Long is opening up about the potential of a “Dodgeball” sequel.

The actor appeared alongside Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn in the 2004 sports comedy.

“Vince had been telling me that he has this great idea for a sequel,” revealed Long in a new interview with ComicBook.com.

While it seems that Vaughn is ready to get the squad back together, Long admits that Stiller is a “little trepidatious about doing a sequel to something so beloved.”

He continued, “It’s very risky, you don’t wanna s**t on the original, you want something just as good. So I think he’s a little wary of that, of trying to recreate something that was very specific to that time, but I hope he comes around on it. Vince is a very convincing person, so I’m just hoping Vince can convince him with his idea. It’s a funny idea, I don’t wanna say what it is.”

Long added, “I know Ben loves dodgeball and loves that character. I remember how much fun he had playing it. He was always laughing. When we got together years later to do a little mini reunion for this charity and Ben put on the mustache again I remember him talking about how how happy it made him playing White Goodman again and how much fun that character was. I do know that Vince has a great idea for it and it’s just a matter of getting Ben on board.”