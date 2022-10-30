Taylor Swift just keeps breaking records thanks to her new album, Midnights.
The “Lavender Haze” singer bagged her 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 after scoring the biggest week for any album since Adele’s 25 in 2015.
READ MORE: Taylor Swift Reveals Why ‘Les Misérables’ Screen Test With Eddie Redmayne ‘Became A Nightmare’
Swift and Barbra Streisand now tie for the most No. 1 albums among women.
Midnights also became the top-selling album of 2022 after being released on Friday, Oct. 21.
READ MORE: Taylor Swift Hints At Collab With Bono, Who Declares Himself To Be A ‘Swiftie’
Despite Swift’s album receiving mostly positive praise, it came under scrutiny recently when a moment in her “Anti-Hero” music video was interpreted as fatphobic. The scene has since been removed from the Apple Music version of the video.