Taylor Swift just keeps breaking records thanks to her new album, Midnights.

The “Lavender Haze” singer bagged her 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 after scoring the biggest week for any album since Adele’s 25 in 2015.

Swift and Barbra Streisand now tie for the most No. 1 albums among women.

Midnights also became the top-selling album of 2022 after being released on Friday, Oct. 21.

Despite Swift’s album receiving mostly positive praise, it came under scrutiny recently when a moment in her “Anti-Hero” music video was interpreted as fatphobic. The scene has since been removed from the Apple Music version of the video.