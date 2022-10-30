Elon Musk is already changing up Twitter on his first week as the new owner of the company.

According to a report by The Verge, users who are logged out of the platform are now redirected to the website’s “Explore” page, rather than the previous sign up form.

The change reportedly “required VP involvement to override a code freeze put in place to prevent rogue staffers from making changes during the takeover process.”

Now that Musk has taken over Twitter in a deal worth a reported $44 billion, concerns are being shared that the controversial billionaire may ditch the social media platform’s guidelines on hate speech and unleash a hate-filled free for all.

Meanwhile, there are also fears that Musk may reinstate the Twitter privileges of Donald Trump after the ex-president’s ban following the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot last year.