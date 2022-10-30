Florence Pugh is looking back on the way that some executives tried to make her change her look in the early days of her career.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, the actress recalled how she was asked to change things like “my weight, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows” after getting to Hollywood at age 19.

READ MORE: 40 Members Of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Crew Issue Statement Refuting Rumoured ‘Screaming Match’ Between Florence Pugh & Olivia Wilde

Remembering how she felt after being cast as a pop star on the rise in “Studio City”, Pugh said, “I felt very lucky and grateful, and couldn’t believe that I had got this top-of-the-game job.”

However, it wasn’t long before Pugh was asked to change some things about herself.

“All the things that they were trying to change about me — whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows — that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in,” she explained.

READ MORE: Florence Pugh Uncovers The Truth Behind A Medical Miracle In ‘The Wonder’

“This was what the top of the game looked like, and I felt I’d made a massive mistake.”

The show wasn’t picked up, so Pugh returned to England where she was cast in Lady Macbeth.

“That made me fall back in love with cinema — the kind of cinema that was a space where you could be opinionated, and loud, and I’ve stuck by that. I think it’s far too easy for people in this industry to push you left and right. And I was lucky enough to discover when I was 19 what kind of a performer I wanted to be,” she added.