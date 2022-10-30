Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Khloe Kardashian is sharing a look at her kids’ adorable Halloween costumes.

On Sunday, the Good American founder took to Instagram to post some photos of her little ones all dressed up and ready for a Halloween party.

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian Shares Advice About Unloving Exes: ‘It Doesn’t Happen Overnight’

“Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” she wrote in her caption.

The photos see True, 4, holding her baby brother in her arms as he makes his debut on Instagram.

Kardashian has yet to reveal her son’s name.

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian Is Keeping Her Dating Options Open, Remains Cordial With Tristan Thompson, Source Says

It was revealed in August that the reality star and her ex Tristan Thompson had welcomed baby no. 2 via surrogacy.

The decision to have another child together came before Kardashian learned that Thompson was expecting another baby with Maralee Nichols in December, a rep for the Good American founder confirmed to ET at the time.