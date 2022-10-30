Sylvester Stallone is reflecting on his brief separation from Jennifer Flavin.

The couple split in August after 25 years of marriage, before calling off their divorce a month later.

“Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” the “Rocky” star told The Sunday Times in a new interview.

“There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work and that was a hard lesson to learn.”

Stallone, who is a father to Seargeoh, 43, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, also admitted to putting his career ahead of his family in the past.

“I didn’t pay enough attention when they were growing up,” he confessed. “I was so career-oriented and now I go, ‘OK, I don’t have that much runway up ahead and I want to start asking them about their lives.'”

Stallone added, “I ask them about their day and they started at first a little monosyllabic. Then I heard one say, ‘I was just thinking about you.’ Oh my God. I’ve never heard that before in my life. When a daughter knows you care, she’s there forever.”