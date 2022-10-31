King Charles has shared a moving letter to the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, after a crowd surge in Itaewon, Seoul killed more than 150 people on Saturday night.

Charles wrote that he and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, have been left “deeply shocked and saddened” over the tragic incident, which occurred during Halloween festivities.

The Royal Family’s social media account posted: “A message of condolence from His Majesty The King to the President of the Republic of Korea following the tragic incident in Itaewon, Seoul.”

Charles wrote, “Dear Mr President, I wanted you to know how deeply shocked and saddened both my wife and I are to hear of the many people who have lost their loved ones as a consequence of the recent, tragic incident in Itaewon, Seoul.

“However inadequate this may be under such heartbreaking circumstances, we extend our deepest possible sympathy to all the bereaved families. We also offer our special thoughts and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those who suffered injury.

“Recalling our meeting during your own gracious visit to London to attend the funeral of Her late Majesty The Queen, please be assured that the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people of the Republic of Korea at such a time of national mourning.”

Charles’ letter comes after President Yoon declared a one-week period of national mourning.

Prince William also shared following the tragedy: