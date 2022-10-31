Click to share this via email

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been slammed over their choice of Halloween costume.

Fox took to Instagram to share some snaps of the pair dressed as a priest and a scantily-clad worshipper receiving Holy Communion.

However, social media users weren’t impressed and criticized the showbiz pair for mocking Christianity.

One person wrote, “Unacceptable. No one should ever mock someone else’s religion.”

Another added, “Notice how Christianity is the only religion that is openly mocked and people find it comical?? Hmm.”

Credit: Instagram/Megan Fox

Fox and Kelly’s controversial Halloween costumes didn’t end there, as they also dressed as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson when they attended the 1995 grand opening for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Kelly shared pics of the pair alongside photos of the real-life couple, as well as a video of himself snorting fake cocaine off Fox’s chest.