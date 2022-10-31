Nothing like a little brotherly love (and teasing). Frankie Jonas, the youngest member of the Jonas family who is often referred to by his nickname the “Bonus Jonas,” had some Halloween fun over the weekend.

Taking aim at his older brother, Joe Jonas, and Joe’s famous ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Frankie and his own girlfriend, Anna Olsen, shared a series of funny pics and even a video of the former couple.

Frankie rocked a “Burnin Up” T-shirt, referencing the Jonas Brothers’ hit single and Anna wore a silver mini dress and blue cowboy boots, mimicking one of Swift’s looks when she shared the stage with her ex.

“#jonasbrothers3dmovie #streammidnights #happyhaloween,” Frankie captioned his post.

Anna also got in on the fun, posting her own pics and captioning them with Swift’s lyrics, writing, “should’ve said no i suppose.”

Frankie even mocked his brother’s famous purity rings, posting a photo of his hand on top of Anna’s with the rings.

Joe and Taylor dated in 2008 for three months. Taylor famously revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that Joe had broken up with her in a 27-second phone call.

The former A-list couple have since moved on with Joe marrying Sophie Turner and Taylor in a long term romance with another Joe — actor Joe Alwyn.

