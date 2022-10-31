Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown".

“The Crown” season 5 is almost here.

Netflix dropped the latest teaser for the eagerly anticipated season ahead of its Nov. 9 debut, and the latest clip shows the Queen (Imelda Staunton) reflecting on past events.

The teaser features previous Queen actresses Claire Foy (seasons 1 and 2) and Olivia Colman (seasons 3 and 4) as the royal looks back on her reign as she marks her Ruby Jubilee in 1992.

Staunton says in the clip, “The anniversary for any occasion, is a time to reflect.”

The essence of The Crown. Imelda Staunton leads in the new season, arriving 9th November. pic.twitter.com/1FGVYMMKqj — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 31, 2022

Season 5 of “The Crown” has faced backlash from many people including Judi Dench and former British PM John Major.

READ MORE: Sarah Ferguson Denies Discussing ‘The Crown’ With Show Producers

Princess Diana’s close friend Simone Simmons also criticized the show for having Princes William and Harry relive their mother’s tragic death.

The show is set to see Elizabeth Debicki play the late Princess of Wales in the lead up to the tragic events of Aug. 31, 1997.

READ MORE: ‘The Crown’ Gets ‘Fictional Dramatization’ Disclaimer Amid Season 5 Backlash

Simmons told The Sun: “These are cruel, sadistic and wicked people to recreate these moments. They are the lowest of the low.

“They are rewriting history as they go along and that’s what makes me very angry.

“Netflix are deliberately reviving the most painful time in the boys’ lives,” she said of Princes William and Harry, who were 15 and 12 when their mother died in Paris.