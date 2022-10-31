Tristan Thompson nabbed an invite to the Kardashian-Jenners’ huge Halloween party on Sunday despite his past behaviour.

Thompson cheated on Kardashian multiple times over the years, with the latest scandal seeing the pair call it quits at the end of 2021 after it was revealed that the athlete had fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols.

Despite Kardashian making it clear that the pair were no longer romantically involved, she shares daughter True, 4, and a 3-month-old son with him, and evidently made the tough decision to invite him to the family gathering.

Eagle-eyed Kardashian-Jenner fans noticed the basketball player in a TikTok clip from the bash, which was shared by Kim Kardashian’s daughter North, 9.

Thompson donned a black tracksuit for the party, and was carrying an Iron Man mask.

Kardashian, on the other hand, opted for a black bodysuit, face paint and cat ears, while True looked adorable in an Owlette costume from “PJ Masks”.

Kardashian also shared a first glimpse of her newborn son in a Tigger costume, but didn’t show his face.

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their latest addition in August via surrogate, with her previously insisting they’d already started the surrogacy process when Thompson fathered a child with someone else.