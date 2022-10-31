As the fifth season of “The Crown” is about to make its debut on Netflix, here’s a summary and all the things fans can expect.

So far, viewers have seen Claire Foy star as the Queen in seasons 1 and 2, before Olivia Colman replaced her in seasons 3 and 4, and now Imelda Staunton is set to do the honours in the final two seasons.

Check out what has happened so far in the season recaps below:

Season 1

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in season 1 of “The Crown” — Netflix

Season 1 follows Queen Elizabeth II’s life from her wedding to Prince Philip (played by Matt Smith) back in 1947, depicting events leading up to 1955 after her accession to the throne in 1952.

Elizabeth becomes Queen after the death of her father King George VI, with her and Philip having to take on some of his roles as his health worsens in the leadup to his passing.

Season 1 also follows former U.K. PM Winston Churchill’s resignation, as well as Princess Margaret’s decision not to marry Peter Townsend.

READ MORE: ‘The Crown’: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman Join Imelda Staunton In Latest Teaser Ahead Of Season 5 Debut

Season 2

The Crown – Prince Charles (6-8), Princess Anne – Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace — Photo: Netflix

Foy and Smith return as Elizabeth and Philip, with season 2 covering the period between 1956 and 1964.

The second season covers the Suez Crisis in 1956, the retirement of the Queen’s third Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1963 following the Profumo affair political scandal, as well as the births of the Queen’s two youngest children; Prince Andrew in 1960 and Prince Edward in 1964.

Season 3

The Crown — Photo: Netflix

The third season covers the time period between 1964 and 1977, starring Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies as Philip.

It starts with Harold Wilson’s election as PM and ends with the Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.

Events covered include the unmasking of the Surveyor of the Queen’s Pictures, Sir Anthony Blunt, as well as the Aberfan disaster, the Apollo 11 moon landing, Winston Churchill’s death, Princess Margaret’s affair and more.

Season 4

Picture shows: Priness Diana (EMMA CORRIN) and Prince Charles (JOSH O CONNOR) — Photo: Netflix

The fourth season covers the time period between 1979 and 1990, with it being set during Margaret Thatcher’s 11-year run as PM.

Lady Diana Spencer is introduced to the show, with the role being played by Emma Corrin for one season.

Events shown include Prince Charles and Diana’s wedding, the Falklands War, Thatcher’s departure from office, and some of the marital difficulties that start between Charles and Diana.

What To Expect In Season 5

Cast

Queen Elizabeth is played by Imelda Staunton, while Jonathan Pryce replaces Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

Elizabeth Debicki is replacing Emma Corrin as Diana, while Dominic West will play an older Prince Charles than Josh O’Connor’s portrayal.

West’s 13-year-old son, Senan West, is playing a young Prince William, while Olivia Williams is starring as Camilla Parker Bowles and Khalid Abdalla will play Dodi Fayed.

READ MORE: Sarah Ferguson Denies Discussing ‘The Crown’ With Show Producers

Controversies

Dominic West has confirmed that season 5 will include Charles’ infamous “Tampongate” phone call with Camilla.

Charles was secretly recorded in 1989 having a conversation with Camilla, in which he told her he wanted to “live inside” her trousers. She responded asking if he was going to be reincarnated as “a pair of knickers,” to which Charles responded saying that, with his luck, he’d return as a tampon.

Diana’s affair with Dodi Fayed will be covered in the season, which leads up to her tragic death in Paris in August 1997.

The much-talked-about latest season also sees the monarchy deal with Charles’ affair with Camilla, that “revenge dress” worn by Diana at a 1994 dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens following Charles’ adultery admission, the fire at Windsor Castle, and more.

“The Crown” season 5 launches on Netflix Nov. 9.