The Roth family is in mourning.

On Monday, the family of musician Cormac Roth announced that he tragically passed away on Oct. 16 at age 25 after a battle with cancer, Variety reported.

READ MORE: Michael Kopsa, Canadian ‘X-Files’ Actor, Dead At 66

The son of actor Tim Roth was a graduate of Bennington College, pursuing a career in music as a guitarist, composer and producer.

“He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness,” his family said in a statement. “As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”

In November 2021, Cormac shared on his Instagram account that he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 germ cell cancer.

“It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it,” he wrote at the time.

READ MORE: Jerry Lee Lewis, Rock Trailblazer, Dead At 87

“Love to you all please make sure to do the things that you love. Life is short. It is chaos. And you never know when it’s going to be you. Be well and go to the doctor,” he added in the message. “F**k cancer.”

Cormac is survived by his parents, Tim and Nikki Roth, as well as his brother Hunter.