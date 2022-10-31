Click to share this via email

A Vogue cover like no other.

On Sunday, Drake and 21 Savage teased on Instagram that they will be on the cover of the next issue of the iconic magazine.

As seen in the post, the cover features Drake standing next to 21 Savage, who is covering his face with his hand.

“Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment,” they wrote in the caption.

According to Rap-Up, Drake’s PR team will be in select U.S. cities on Monday handing out copies of the new issue.

So far, Vogue has not officially announced the cover. The current issue, which debuted in September, features Jennifer Lawrence on the cover.

The tease of the new cover comes ahead of 21 Savage and Drake dropping their upcoming collaborative album Her Loss, out Nov. 4.

Her Loss was originally set for release on Oct. 28, but was delayed due to producer Noah “40” Shebib catching COVID.