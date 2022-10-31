Click to share this via email

Diddy really gets into character for Halloween.

Over the weekend, the rapper got into costume as Heath Ledger’s Joker from “The Dark Knight” and was spotted getting into a heated argument with “Power” actor Michael J. Ferguson.

The altercation was captured on video, and shared on social media. While it’s not clear what caused the argument, Diddy can be seen confronting the actor, who says, “Don’t touch me.”

In response, Diddy lets out a very Joker-like cackle, before calling Ferguson out.

“Don’t f**king play with me on Halloween,” Diddy shouts. “I’m out here with love.”

After more tense back-and-forth, Diddy finally asks, “Do you know who I am,” before revealing, “I’m Puff.”

Ferguson begins smiling once he realizes who is underneath the clown makeup, and the two shake hands and hug it out.

“You’re lucky ‘cause I’m really about that,” Diddy says, to which Ferguson replies, “I’m with it, too.”

In the comments on The Shade Room‘s post, Diddy himself explained, “Had a fun night. It’s all love. Hugged like Black kings should do when it comes to some bulls**t. Love love love.”