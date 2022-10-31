Click to share this via email

Cardi B loves her baby boy.

On Sunday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared a series of adorable photos of her second child in a post on Twitter.

“My son is so fire,” she wrote, adding, “I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third.”

My son so fire 🔥❤️….I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third pic.twitter.com/Usth7PWgNv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 30, 2022

Cardi revealed she was pregnant with her second baby in July 2021 and gave birth in September of that year.

Some fans got a bit concerned about her intention to have a third baby, worried that it would get in the way of her next album release.

Ummmm I literally said business finish first !! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 30, 2022

“I literally said business finish first,” she assured fans.

Cardi also shares a daughter, born in July 2018, with husband Offset.