Kevin Von Erich is giving “The Iron Claw” his seal of approval.

The former professional wrestler is the subject of the upcoming film with Zac Efron set to portray him in the A24 project. Speaking with TMZ, Von Erich spoke ecstatically about Efron’s transformation, which was revealed in photos last week.

“It’s gonna be a hard job, I think, it’s a lot of information and a lot of time and so they’ve got some tough work ahead of them, but I saw of a picture of the guy and he looked great,” he told the outlet. “I don’t think I ever looked that good, so I think they’re going to do great. I’ll bet they do.”

In fact, he’s already spoken with director Sean Durkin about the movie, but has yet to touch base with the star.

“But as far as [Efron] is concerned, I just saw this picture and he looks really good and muscular,” he praised, commenting that he “must really be working out hard.”

He added, “I’ll tell ya, for the picture that they showed me at first and the picture they showed me the other day he must really be working out hard because you’re right, he does have a good body.”

Von Erich’s sons Ross and Marshall shared a comparison photo of the actor and their father, giving their support to the project.

They wrote, “Excited about this new project on our family and it really looks like @zacefron is taking this role seriously. Very pumped to watch #TheIronClaw.”

“The Iron Claw” tells the true story of the rise and fall of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, and in addition to Efron stars Jeremy Allen White, Lily James, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney and Holt McCallany.

The wrestler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 as part of the Von Erich wrestling family.