Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Taylor Swift has pulled off an incredible charts feat.

On Monday, just over a week after debuting her latest studio album Midnights, Billboard revealed that not only did her single “Anti-Hero” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, she owned the whole top 10.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Scores 11th No 1 Album With ‘Midnights’

Swift is the first artist in history to completely dominate the top 10, thanks to the album’s popularity on streaming services.

She broke the record previously held by Drake, who had nine hits in the top 10 for one week in September 2021.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Hints At Collab With Bono, Who Declares Himself To Be A ‘Swiftie’

The singer also now holds the record for most top 10s for a woman, with 40, beating Madonna’s record of 38.

See this week’s top 10: