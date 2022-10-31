The 1975’s Matty Healy is not a fan of Metallica, and doesn’t care who knows it.

The singer spoke to Pitchfork, and admitted that he is absolutely a Kate Bush fan, but does not like Metallica. Both shot back into the charts earlier this year after the new season of “Stranger Things” dropped.

The potty-mouthed star said “f**k yeah” he’s a Bush fan, but added: “I f**king hate Metallica. My worst band of all time.”

The comments came as Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” climbed the charts again after Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson performed an epic cover of the track on the fourth season of “Stranger Things”.

The song was taken off the band’s 1986 album of the same name.

The success followed Bush’s 1985 track “Running Up That Hill” being featured on the show before topping the charts in May.