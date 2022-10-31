Click to share this via email

Nashville is recognizing the iconic Shania Twain.

On Sunday night, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame held its annual induction gala, welcoming the Canadian country legend into its storied halls.

Twain was inducted alongside fellow country luminaries Hillary Lindsey, Gary Nicholson, David Malloy, Steve Wariner and the late Chips Moman.

Unfortunately, Twain was unable to attend the event in-person, but sent a video greeting in which she called songwriters her “saving grace,” according to Billboard.

Throughout her career, the singer-songwriter has generated plenty of huge hits, including “You’re Still the One,” “Come On Over,” “No One Needs to Know,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “From This Moment On”.

The night also saw performances from Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, who teamed up for a tribute to Lindsey, singing the songs “Jesus, Take The Wheel” and “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, which she co-wrote.

Vince Gill also got onstage to perform 1993 hit “One More Last Chance”, co-written by Nicholson.

Twain, meanwhile, recently announced her next album, Queen of Me, out Feb. 3, 2023, along with a new world tour.