Post Malone is helping his fans make their milestones unforgettable.

During the singer’s concert in Tulsa, a fan approached him with a sheet of paper attached to a poster during autographs and greetings.

When he read the words on the paper, Malone was all too excited to show the crowd and reveal the fans were having a baby girl.

The new parents seemed to be overjoyed to have the singer be part of their gender reveal as the father was still gushing about the encounter in the elevator later.

The event comes four months after Malone became a father himself. He recently spoke about the difficulties of parenthood with GQ.

“It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now,” he said. “She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”