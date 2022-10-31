Lori Harvey attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Lori Harvey had fans doing a double take at her Halloween costumes this year.

The model perfectly channeled her inner Beyoncé, dressing up as the global superstar for the haunted holiday, creating not one, but two of the “Break My Soul” singer’s iconic looks from the early 2000s.

Harvey took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her first Beyoncé look, in which she rocks a blonde wig with bangs and a black ensemble that looks remarkably similar to the one the singer wore in the music video for her 2009 hit “Me, Myself and I”.

“All the ladies if you feel me help me sing it outtttt,” Harvey captioned the post, which also includes photos of Beyoncé wearing the black dress in the video, and a clip of Harvey perfectly recreating the musician’s dramatic hair flip.

Shortly after, the 25-year-old entrepreneur shared more Queen B-inspired content — another iconic fashion moment from the same music video. For this look, Harvey styled her hair in a sleek low bun while sporting large sparkly silver earrings and a plunging green and white cutout dress that looks identical to the one Beyoncé wore in the video. She shared a glamorous snapshot of the gorgeous look and a clip of herself imitating Beyoncé’s strut.

Harvey continued to serve looks on Sunday, taking to Instagram yet again to share more Beyoncé looks, this time from the singer’s “Check on It” music video. The model donned two different hairstyles and two pink ensembles, plus showed off her sassy dance moves in multiple clips shared to the carousel, the same moves Beyoncé performs for the 2005 track.

Harvey’s costumes were praised by many fans, including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Latto, fellow models Ashley Graham and Winnie Harlow, and her mother, Marjorie Harvey, who dropped a few fire emojis in the comments section.