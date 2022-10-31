Click to share this via email

Loretta Lynn is being remembered by some of the biggest names in music.

CMT and Sandbox Productions put together a tribute memorial show at the Grand Ole Opry House in Tennessee on Sunday. Lynn’s family members, as well as some of the biggest stars in the industry were in attendance to remember the singer’s life during “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn”.

Fox News reports family friend Jenna Bush Hager hosted the event which celebrated the star’s music career and life.

Wynonna Judd and Larry Strickland, as well as West Hampton, Reggie Smith, and Adam Crabb of the Gaither Vocal Band, performed “How Great Thou Art” to open the show.

The performance was met with a standing applause.

Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby and Brandi Carlile of Highwomen performed her hit song “Coal Miners Daughter” with accompaniment by Brittney Spencer.

Little Big Town performed “Let Her Fly” as a collage of photos of the late singer were projected across the stage.

Keith Urban’s rendition of “You’re Looking at Country” was made special as he played a voicemail from Lynn, inviting the singer to her party.

Lynn was praised by Taylor Swift for her “truthful, fearless honesty” in her songwriting while McBride said “women of country music could not be where we are today without Loretta Lynn.”

Dolly Parton called her “the best friend anybody could ever have.”

The country star died at the age of 90 on Oct. 4 peacefully in her sleep.

CMT will air “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn” again on Nov. 2 and Nov. 6.