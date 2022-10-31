Hailey Bieber kicked off season three of her YouTube series “Who’s In My Bathroom” on Monday with a special Halloween episode.

The model welcomed her friend and first guest of the new season, Kylie Jenner, to her spooky bathroom where they looked back on previous Halloween costumes and chatted about social media, while dressed up in their matching witch costumes.

As Jenner recalled costumes from previous years, she told Bieber that “Halloween is more fun now” because she gets “to live through” her kids, especially her 4-year-old daughter Stormi who is old enough to get “excited” about the fun holiday.

Jenner, who is also a mother to 8-month-old son, Wolf, then spoke candidly about her relationship with social media.

As one of the most followed people in the world, the mother-of-two explained that she “decided to push back a little bit” when it comes to how much of her life she shares online because she previously “dedicated” her whole life to social media, which gave people “more access” to overanalyze her.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder added that she now has a different relationship with social media.

“I think my priorities are just in a different place and I really have real life s**t to do now,” Jenner said, referring to how her relationship with platforms like Instagram and Snapchat began to change ever since she became a mother.

“I think that I have probably the toughest skin on the planet,” she added, “because millions of people have said things about me [and] decided who I am that’s not even me. It’s hard to just like swallow that.”

Bieber then chimed in, noting that social media is “not real life.”

Elsewhere in the premiere episode, the two competed in a witchy obstacle course where they hilariously attempted to eat donuts without using any hands.

For more on Bieber’s interview with Jenner, check out the “spooky bathroom situation” in the clip above.